A New Beginning

Last week, you may have noticed FreeriderMX was looking to change hands. We are pleased to report a successful change of ownership that will bring with it, an injection of new life back into Australia's longest running FMX magazine. New owners, new staff, and new enthusiasm to continue to bring you all the best and freshest FMX content you've come to know and love from Freerider. We will be working hard to bring you all new exclusive content, be it stories, photos, interviews or video. We hope that you, the fans of FMX and the lifestyle it provides, will join us in this new chapter and continue to enjoy and progress the incredible sport that is Freestyle Motocross.

Onward into the abyss!

Grant Cross - Editor

Leah Milich - Creative Director

Joel Milich - Advertising/Sales Manager